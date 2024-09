Dallas Contemporary will partner with Talking Dirty After Dark for a special edition of spooky storytelling, featuring music and free mezcal tasting.

Talking Dirty After Dark is a live event that merges storytelling, performance, and music into an unforgettable experience. Each story shared is a true, firsthand account, offering a blend of humor, emotion, and deeply moving moments. Visitors can hear true, chilling tales, from eerie personal encounters to haunted locations.