The Dallas Country, Blues & Red Dirt Festival will feature five different performers, including Jarrod Sterrett & The Hired Guns, Brennen Leigh, Jeremiah Johnson, Sundance Head, and headliner Wesley Pruitt.
There will also be an arts & crafts marketplace and a gourmet food garden with craft beverages.
The Dallas Country, Blues & Red Dirt Festival will feature five different performers, including Jarrod Sterrett & The Hired Guns, Brennen Leigh, Jeremiah Johnson, Sundance Head, and headliner Wesley Pruitt.
There will also be an arts & crafts marketplace and a gourmet food garden with craft beverages.
WHEN
WHERE
Flower Mound Riverwalk
4000-4040 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028, USA
https://dallascountryfestival.com/
TICKET INFO
Free-$5
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.