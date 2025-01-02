Dallas Country, Blues & Red Dirt Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Wesley Pruitt

The Dallas Country, Blues & Red Dirt Festival will feature five different performers, including Jarrod Sterrett & The Hired Guns, Brennen Leigh, Jeremiah Johnson, Sundance Head, and headliner Wesley Pruitt.

There will also be an arts & crafts marketplace and a gourmet food garden with craft beverages.

WHEN

WHERE

Flower Mound Riverwalk
4000-4040 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028, USA
https://dallascountryfestival.com/

TICKET INFO

Free-$5

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
