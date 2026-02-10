Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Live

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Live features 90 minutes of heart-pounding routines, including the fan-favorite "Thunderstruck," along with never-before-seen solo and group performances, a live Q&A session, and stories from Senior Director Kelli Finglass, Head Choreographer Judy Trammell, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

For the second year, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will feature select Round 2 auditions live on stage, giving the audience and judges the opportunity to determine who advances to the final round.

WHEN

WHERE

Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://attpac.org/event/dallas-cowboys-cheerleaders

TICKET INFO

