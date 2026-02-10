Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Live features 90 minutes of heart-pounding routines, including the fan-favorite "Thunderstruck," along with never-before-seen solo and group performances, a live Q&A session, and stories from Senior Director Kelli Finglass, Head Choreographer Judy Trammell, and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

For the second year, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will feature select Round 2 auditions live on stage, giving the audience and judges the opportunity to determine who advances to the final round.