Dallas Fall Fest in Bishop Arts

Fall Fest in Bishop Arts will be full of favorite fall things, including pumpkin spice, coffee, flannels, sweater weather, bites, and more. Guests will receive a digital brochure to guide they along the crawl, at their own pace.

The guide will include a map with all participating stops and their discounted themed food and drink specials. There will be lively music, decor, photo moments, and more.

Check-in is at Bishop Lane (Breezeway tunnel in front of Casablanca, between Go Easy & Marcel Market Boutique) from 12-2:30 pm.