Dallas Film presents Best of DIFF 2024

Photo courtesy of Dallas Film

Dallas Film will present a weekend of award-winning films at Best of DIFF 2024. The event will showcase the films that received honors at this year’s Dallas International Film Festival.

BEST OF DIFF is now a signature program alongside the annual Dallas International Film Festival, expanding opportunities to showcase more filmmaker voices and providing moviegoers more reasons to visit a local cinema.

Schedule of events

  • July 12: Stakes is High
  • July 13: Print It Black (2 pm), Shorts Block (4:30 pm), and Bastards of Soul (7:30 pm)
  • July 14: Porcelain War (1 pm), Water Wars (3 pm), and Ride (6 pm)

WHEN

WHERE

LOOK Dine-in Cinemas Dallas
10110 Technology Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75220, USA
https://bestofdiff.eventive.org

TICKET INFO

Free-$10

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
