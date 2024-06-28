Dallas Film presents Best of DIFF 2024

Dallas Film will present a weekend of award-winning films at Best of DIFF 2024. The event will showcase the films that received honors at this year’s Dallas International Film Festival.
BEST OF DIFF is now a signature program alongside the annual Dallas International Film Festival, expanding opportunities to showcase more filmmaker voices and providing moviegoers more reasons to visit a local cinema.
Schedule of events
- July 12: Stakes is High
- July 13: Print It Black (2 pm), Shorts Block (4:30 pm), and Bastards of Soul (7:30 pm)
- July 14: Porcelain War (1 pm), Water Wars (3 pm), and Ride (6 pm)
Free-$10