Dallas Historical Society presents Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence Luncheon

The 2025 Dallas History Makers Awards for Excellence will be the 44th annual award event held by the Dallas Historical Society. The awards were established on behalf of the Trustees of the Dallas Historical Society in 1981. The first Awards program was so well received it was decided to continue the idea of recognizing community service with an annual awards ceremony sponsored by the Society.

Outstanding individuals and organizations are selected for this honor from nominations solicited from the Dallas community. The recipients are chosen for their contribution to the quality of life in Dallas in multiple categories, including Arts Leadership, Business, Creative Arts, Education, Health/Science, History, Humanities, Philanthropy, Volunteer Community Leadership and Jubilee History Maker. Recipients must be residents of Dallas County and willing to accept their awards in person. Awards are not voted posthumously.

Guests can mix and mingle prior to a three-course luncheon, inspiring videos honoring the award recipients sharing their often untold stories and highlighting their contributions to Dallas, and awards presentations. The event is topped off with the traditional A.C. Greene Champagne Toast.

