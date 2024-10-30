Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents A Shanghai Story: Knocking on the Doors of History

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will present a staged reading of the play Knocking on the Doors of History, where visitors can witness the Kaufmann family’s survival in Shanghai and beyond.

The play follows the Kaufmann family members, from their experiences during Kristallnacht, a series of pogroms waged against Jewish-owned businesses, synagogues, and homes on November 9 and 10, 1938, in Germany, to the family’s subsequent escape to Shanghai, China, as the last hope for refuge before the outbreak of World War II.

A talk-back conversation will take place following the performance.

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will present a staged reading of the play Knocking on the Doors of History, where visitors can witness the Kaufmann family’s survival in Shanghai and beyond.

The play follows the Kaufmann family members, from their experiences during Kristallnacht, a series of pogroms waged against Jewish-owned businesses, synagogues, and homes on November 9 and 10, 1938, in Germany, to the family’s subsequent escape to Shanghai, China, as the last hope for refuge before the outbreak of World War II.

A talk-back conversation will take place following the performance.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
300 N Houston St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://dhhrm.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SRo000002wP3JMAU

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.