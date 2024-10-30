Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents A Shanghai Story: Knocking on the Doors of History

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will present a staged reading of the play Knocking on the Doors of History, where visitors can witness the Kaufmann family’s survival in Shanghai and beyond.

The play follows the Kaufmann family members, from their experiences during Kristallnacht, a series of pogroms waged against Jewish-owned businesses, synagogues, and homes on November 9 and 10, 1938, in Germany, to the family’s subsequent escape to Shanghai, China, as the last hope for refuge before the outbreak of World War II.

A talk-back conversation will take place following the performance.