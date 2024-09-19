Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents Civil Discourse Series: The Electoral College

The U.S. Electoral College has been highly debated time and time again; over the past 200 years, more than 700 proposals have been introduced in Congress to reform or eliminate the Electoral College. Is it an effective use of the system of checks and balances, or is it an outdated and inaccurate representation of voters in the United States?

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will present a discussion on the history and efficacy of the Electoral College as a key element of the nation’s voting process.