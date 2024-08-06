Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents "Hidden History: Recounting the Shanghai Jewish Story" opening day

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will present a new special exhibition, "Hidden History: Recounting the Shanghai Jewish Story," that tells the hidden history of Jewish refugees who fled to the free port of Shanghai, China, during the 1930s and 40s.

Iraqi Jews first arrived in Shanghai in the mid-1800s, followed by Russian Jews fleeing pogroms at the turn of the 20th century and German and Austrian Jews escaping the Nazis. Most countries limited or denied entry to Jews during the 1930s, but Shanghai became an unexpected safe haven.

The exhibition presents artifacts, survivor stories, and photographs from American photojournalist Arthur Rothstein, who documented the wartime Shanghai Jewish community in 1946 for the United Nations.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 16, 2025.