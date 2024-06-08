Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents History Highlights: Investigating Babyn Yar

Using aerial photographs, ground photographs, and extensive eye-witness testimony, author and historical consultant Dr. Martin C. Dean examined the topography of Babyn Yar, located in modern-day Ukraine, to shed new light on one the largest mass shootings of Jews in German-occupied Europe.

His recently published work, Investigating Babyn Yar: Shadows from the Valley of Death, pieces together the story of the destruction of Kyiv’s Jews on September 29-30, 1941, using history’s shattered fragments, tracing their journey out of the city, and using discarded clothing and distinctive terrain as a trail of breadcrumbs to identify the killing site in the ravine.

Dean will discuss the Babyn Yar massacre, describe efforts by Jews to flee the city, and recount the Nazis’ attempt to cover up their crimes before hastily retreating the city.