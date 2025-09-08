Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents "Kindertransport: Rescuing Children on the Brink of War" opening reception

In the wake of antisemitic violence perpetrated by Nazi Germany, Britain allowed Jewish children to settle temporarily in the United Kingdom. Jewish charities and other organizations, as well as private citizens, worked together on what became known as the Kindertransport. British families, schools, and others took in approximately 10,000 children fleeing persecution and death, the majority of whom never again saw their parents, who were murdered in the Holocaust.

Melissa Hacker, executive director of the Kindertransport Association, joins the Museum for the opening of their special exhibition "Kindertransport: Rescuing Children on the Brink of War" to honor the extraordinary efforts of those who saved thousands of Jewish children and reflect on the enduring impact of their actions.

Following the opening day, the exhibit will be on view through February 16.

