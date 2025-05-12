Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents Meet the Author: Jennifer Nielsen

Photo courtesy of Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Nielsen writes historical fiction and fantasy for young readers. She is the author of The Ascendance series, The Traitor’s Game series, and seven historical novels, including A Night Divided, Rescue, Lines of Courage, Iceberg, and most recently, Uprising (2024).

She is a recipient of the Sydney Taylor Notable Book Award (Resistance, 2019) and various Whitney Awards, including the Outstanding Achievement Award (2023), and several state book awards. Nielsen was born and raised in northern Utah, where she still lives today with her family. She loves chocolate, old books, and lazy days in the mountains.

At this event, Nielsen will talk about her writing process and inspiration.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
https://dhhrm.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SRo000004V6JlMAK

TICKET INFO

$5-$10; Free for members.

