Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents Mittelman-Berman Holocaust Education Series: Fritz Bauer

At the end of the Nuremberg trial in 1946, a few of history’s most notorious war criminals were sentenced to death, but hundreds of thousands of Nazi murderers and collaborators remained at large. Fritz Bauer, a gay, Jewish judge from Stuttgart, Germany, survived the Nazis and made it his mission to force his countrymen to confront their complicity in the genocide of Europe’s Jews. His journey led him to the trail of Adolf Eichmann, a chief architect of the Holocaust, and to clashes with his own government as well as a hidden network of ex-Nazis and spies determined to silence him.

Journalist and bestselling author Jack Fairweather brings Bauer’s story to life through The Prosecutor, his recent book which draws on unpublished family papers, newly declassified German records, and exclusive interviews to immerse readers in the shadowy, unfamiliar world of a nation emerging from the ruins of fascism, and illustrate one man's courage in compelling his people, and the world, to face the truth.

Fairweather's previous books include The Volunteer, the bestselling account of a Polish underground officer who volunteered to report on Nazi crimes in Auschwitz. He has served as the Daily Telegraph’s Baghdad bureau chief, and as a video journalist for the Washington Post in Afghanistan. His war coverage has won a British Press Award and an Overseas Press Club award citation.