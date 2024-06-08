Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents Remember This

In Remember This, Academy Award nominee David Strathairn portrays Jan Karski, reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness. Karski joined the Polish Underground and risked his life to carry the first eyewitness reports of war-torn Poland, including the liquidation of the Warsaw Ghetto to the Western world.

Strathairn captures the complexity and legacy of this self-described "insignificant, little man" whose timely story of moral courage and individual responsibility can still shake the conscience of the world.