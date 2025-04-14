Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents "Remembering the Armenian Genocide"

Photo courtesy of Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

Often referred to as the first genocide of the 20th century, the Armenian Genocide was marked by the systematic persecution, deportation, and mass murder - under the cover of World War I - of approximately 1 million Armenian Christians living in the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923.

Most of the Ottoman Turkish officials who organized and helped perpetrate the genocide escaped prosecution. To this day, the Turkish government denies any role in the genocide and refuses to acknowledge that a genocide occurred.

Historians from the Genocide Education Project will recount the experiences of those murdered, shed light on the motives of the perpetrators, and discuss efforts to memorialize the victims.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
300 N Houston St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://dhhrm.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SRo000004C9FAMA0

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

