Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents "The Walt Disney Studios and World War II Exhibition" opening day

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum will present a new special exhibition, "The Walt Disney Studios and World War II." The immersive, family-friendly exhibition illustrates how The Walt Disney Studios contributed to the Allies' war effort by devoting over 90 percent of its output to producing original artwork, as well as training and public-service films.

During this unique era of animation history, The Walt Disney Studios functioned as a tremendous morale builder for both the civilian public and deployed Allied troops. Walt knew that cartoons would be an ideal medium for communicating with the American people in a casual, uncomplicated manner about war related issues and anxieties.

Disney characters appeared on insignia for military units worldwide, seen on aircrafts, ships, vehicles, buildings, and clothing. They were also part of home front efforts, appearing in ads, magazines, posters, and campaigns promoting food recycling, rationing, war bonds, and farming.

This exhibition includes more than 500 examples of these rare, historical objects, and film clips. It will remain on display through September 10.