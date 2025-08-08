Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents "When Visionaries Unite: The Historic Partnership of Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald"

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The partnership between Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald marks one of the earliest collaborations between Black and Jewish communities in America. Their shared mission to build schools for Black students across the segregated South reflected a visionary commitment to educational equality. Despite the constraints of Jim Crow, they forged a path for social change and education.

Descendants of Washington and Rosenwald will be on hand for a personal and insightful look into their ancestors' shared beliefs in the power of education to transform lives.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
300 N Houston St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
https://dhhrm.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SRo000005S0S1MAK

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
