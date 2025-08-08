Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum presents "When Visionaries Unite: The Historic Partnership of Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald"

The partnership between Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald marks one of the earliest collaborations between Black and Jewish communities in America. Their shared mission to build schools for Black students across the segregated South reflected a visionary commitment to educational equality. Despite the constraints of Jim Crow, they forged a path for social change and education.

Descendants of Washington and Rosenwald will be on hand for a personal and insightful look into their ancestors' shared beliefs in the power of education to transform lives.