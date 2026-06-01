Dallas International Piano Competition Finals

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Photo by Mitch Lazorko

Audiences can experience the virtuosic performances of the three finalists of the Dallas International Piano Competition as they vie for the event’s top prize. All three will perform a solo concerto with orchestra, and a renowned jury will select and announce the winner. Attendees will have their say as well and can cast their vote for the audience choice award.

Audiences can experience the virtuosic performances of the three finalists of the Dallas International Piano Competition as they vie for the event’s top prize. All three will perform a solo concerto with orchestra, and a renowned jury will select and announce the winner. Attendees will have their say as well and can cast their vote for the audience choice award.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dcsymphony.org/dallas-piano-competition-2026/

TICKET INFO

$29-$54
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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