Dallas Margarita Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of International Margarita Organization

The Dallas Margarita Festival will feature a margarita tasting contest, live DJ, food vendors, beer garden, and a trip giveaway. Visitors can sip, savor, and spice things up at the flavor-packed showdown to crown "The Best Margarita" in Dallas.

The Dallas Margarita Festival will feature a margarita tasting contest, live DJ, food vendors, beer garden, and a trip giveaway. Visitors can sip, savor, and spice things up at the flavor-packed showdown to crown "The Best Margarita" in Dallas.

WHEN

WHERE

The Village Dallas
5605 Village Glen Dr, Dallas, TX 75206, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-dallas-margarita-festival-tickets-1980012570900?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$25.27

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.