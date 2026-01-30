Photo courtesy of International Margarita Organization
The Dallas Margarita Festival will feature a margarita tasting contest, live DJ, food vendors, beer garden, and a trip giveaway. Visitors can sip, savor, and spice things up at the flavor-packed showdown to crown "The Best Margarita" in Dallas.
