The Dallas Margarita Festival will feature a margarita tasting contest, live DJ, food vendors, beer garden, and a trip giveaway. Visitors can sip, savor, and spice things up at the flavor-packed showdown to crown "The Best Margarita" in Dallas.

The Dallas Margarita Festival will feature a margarita tasting contest, live DJ, food vendors, beer garden, and a trip giveaway. Visitors can sip, savor, and spice things up at the flavor-packed showdown to crown "The Best Margarita" in Dallas.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.