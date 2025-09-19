Dallas Masonry presents Harmony & Light

Harmony & Light is a festive concert with music, fellowship, and joy to support local students and community causes. The event begins with a pre-concert reception with live music. The concert features the musical stylings of the Lewisville Civic Chorale and Woodrow Wilson High School Variations Show Choir. Guests can also tour a historic building and Dallas landmark while they mix and mingle with Dallas Masons.

All proceeds benefit the Dallas Scottish Rite Library and Museum, Woodrow Wilson High School students, and the North Dallas High School Alumni Association, who in turn provide scholarships to North Dallas High School students.