Dallas Mavericks present Fan Jam

At Fan Jams, Dallas Mavericks fans can get rowdy, proud, and loud for the 2024-25 Mavs. Guests can enjoy Mavs entertainment, concession specials, and exclusive giveaways, only available to Fan Jam attendees. They could even win a Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving autographed item or game tickets.
WHEN
WHERE
American Airlines Center
2500 Victory Ave, Dallas, TX 75219, USA
TICKET INFO
Admission is free with RSVP.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.