Dallas Museum of Art presents "Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry" opening day

Dallas Museum of Art presents "Constellations: Contemporary Jewelry," a showcase of more than 350 works drawn from the Museum’s extensive holdings of contemporary jewelry, one of the largest and most comprehensive collections of its kind in the United States.

With pieces spanning from the 1940s to today, the exhibition illustrates the depth, breadth and diversity of contemporary jewelry design, exploring the myriad ways artists have approached the creation of these wearable works of art. The exhibition brings together many of these works for the first time, highlighting the strength and range of the DMA’s sweeping contemporary jewelry collection.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 3, 2026.