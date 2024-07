"Frida: Beyond the Myth" brings together approximately 60 works by Frida Kahlo and her contemporaries to explore the life of one of the most revered artists of the 20th century. Lifting the veil of myth that obscures our understanding of the artist as an individual, the exhibition delves deeper into the defining moments of Kahlo’s life as depicted through her self-portraits, still lives, key biographical drawings, and captured in photographs by the friends and fellow artists who knew her best.