Dallas Museum of Art presents "International Surrealism" opening day

Dallas Museum of Art will present "International Surrealism," featuring over 100 works by an international array of artists, all drawn from the impressive collection of Tate in London. The exhibition highlights the wide range of practices, techniques and perspectives from across the globe that came to define the movement, emphasizing the endless reach of the surrealist mindset through a rich display of works by celebrated artists and writers, including André Breton, Leonora Carrington, Salvador Dalí and René Magritte and their peers.

The exhibition goes beyond the "usual suspects" to encompass the broad swath of artists who engaged with surrealist ideas, including women and artists from outside Europe. Around the 1930s, as sexual freedom became increasingly integrated into surrealist ideology, so too were women creators and those who challenged gender conventions increasingly recognized.

"International Surrealism" showcases works of and by women, including Eileen Agar, Leonora Carrington, Leonor Fini and Dorothea Tanning. The exhibition also highlights the global reach of surrealism, which remained thoroughly international despite the context of world conflict, attracting different generations of artists, from Cuban artist Wifredo Lam to Mozambican artist Malangatana Ngwenya, who expressed their desire for self-determination through art.



The exhibition will remain on display through March 22, 2026.