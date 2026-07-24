Dallas Museum of Art presents Jazz at the Museum

Jazz at the Museum will highlight smooth sounds and soulful stylings of live jazz bands. Visitors can enjoy entertainment in a lounge-inspired setting with access to a full bar and light bites available for purchase, or upgrade their experience to include a culinary creation from the DMA Cafe and priority seating with a VIP ticket.
Jazz at the Museum will highlight smooth sounds and soulful stylings of live jazz bands. Visitors can enjoy entertainment in a lounge-inspired setting with access to a full bar and light bites available for purchase, or upgrade their experience to include a culinary creation from the DMA Cafe and priority seating with a VIP ticket.
WHEN
WHERE
Dallas Museum of Art
1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dma.org/meet-me-at-the-museum/jazz
TICKET INFO
$36-$140
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.