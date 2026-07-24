Dallas Museum of Art presents Jazz at the Museum

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dallas Museum of Art

Jazz at the Museum will highlight smooth sounds and soulful stylings of live jazz bands. Visitors can enjoy entertainment in a lounge-inspired setting with access to a full bar and light bites available for purchase, or upgrade their experience to include a culinary creation from the DMA Cafe and priority seating with a VIP ticket.

Jazz at the Museum will highlight smooth sounds and soulful stylings of live jazz bands. Visitors can enjoy entertainment in a lounge-inspired setting with access to a full bar and light bites available for purchase, or upgrade their experience to include a culinary creation from the DMA Cafe and priority seating with a VIP ticket.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Museum of Art
1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dma.org/meet-me-at-the-museum/jazz

TICKET INFO

$36-$140
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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