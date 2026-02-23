Dallas Museum of Art presents "Samurai to the Imperial Court: Japanese Metalwork" opening day

The Dallas Museum of Art will present "Samurai to the Imperial Court: Japanese Metalwork," an exhibition tracing five centuries of metal art in Japan.

Through more than 90 works of art drawn from the DMA’s significant holdings and other leading collections, including The Ann & Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum: The Samurai Collection, Dallas, "Samurai to the Imperial Court" celebrates the technical mastery, innovative spirit and aesthetic brilliance of Japanese metal artists. From samurai arms and armor to imperial court commissions, from luminous enameled vessels to sculptures of fantastical animals and figures, the exhibition highlights an array of objects shaped by centuries of imagination and craftsmanship.

Metalworking has been an integral part of Japanese culture for over 2,000 years, dating back to the 3rd century BCE, when techniques originating in China were transmitted to Korea and Japan. By the Edo period (1615-1868), during the age of the samurai, metalworking became a revered art form through increasingly refined craftsmanship in sword- and armor-making. Presented in five thematic sections, Samurai to the Imperial Court highlights Japanese metal artists and their virtuosity in metalworking from the late Muromachi period (1336-1573) through the Meiji period (1868-1912), featuring works representing an array of metals and techniques, from iron, bronze, silver, gold and mixed metals, to casting and cloisonné enameling.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 6.