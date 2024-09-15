Dallas Opera presents The People's Choice Concert

The Dallas Opera will highlight their 2024/2025 Season with a free concert. The 60-minute performance of famous arias will feature music from La bohème, Il trovatore, Così fan tutte, La forza del destino, and more, including a sneak preview of music from 2024/2025 Season opener, La traviata. The audience will vote for the encore.
