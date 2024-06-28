Quantcast

Dallas Public Library presents "The Bias Inside Us" opening reception

Photo courtesy of Science Museum of Minnesota

Bias is defined as a preference or prejudice and it lives inside us all. If you're human, you're biased. The question is, what can you do about it? When we don't pay attention to our bias, it can have serious consequences. To overcome bias, we must retrain our brains. In short, there's work to do, and we can move in the direction of a safer and more equitable society by learning from our biases.

"The Bias Inside Us" is a community engagement project featuring a Smithsonian traveling exhibition. The project is grounded in research and teaches us that bias is inside everyone. It is part of being human.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 27.

WHEN

WHERE

J. Erik Jonsson Central Library
1515 Young St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

