Dallas Service Forum Annual Fundraising Luncheon

Dallas Service Forum will present their annual fundraising luncheon and auction with the theme, "Deep in The Heart of Service."

The luncheon will feature actress, producer, businesswoman and model Sheree J. Wilson as the keynote speaker.

Wilson is best known for her roles as April Stevens Ewing on the primetime CBS Series Dallas and as Alex Cahill Walker in the television series Walker Texas Ranger. She is a current Dallas resident, President of Sandalphon Entertainment, has modeled in numerous commercial campaigns, and had starring roles in theatrical films.

In addition, Wilson is devoted to philanthropy, is an award-winning equestrian, rides for charity rodeos, and is involved in many non- profit organizations and events, including Equest Therapeutic Horsemanship and the Round Up for Autism. She is a longtime supporter of The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation and was involved with The Special Olympics while living in Los Angeles.

The luncheon includes a reception and meet and greet with Wilson, raffle, wine pull, silent and live auction, and seated lunch.

