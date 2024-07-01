Quantcast

Dallas Symphony Orchestra League presents Fashion Notes Fashion Show and Luncheon

Photo by Thomas Garza

The Fashion Notes Fashion Show and Luncheon begins with a fashion show and raffle followed by a luncheon. Mother and children fall fashions will be modeled by League members and their families, past and present DSOL Debutantes, and members of the DSO Family.

This year’s Fashion Notes Designer Award Recipient will be Esé Azenabor-Grembowski.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Meyerson Symphony Center
2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dallassymphonyleague.com/Fashion-Notes

$500

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
