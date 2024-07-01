Dallas Symphony Orchestra League presents Fashion Notes Fashion Show and Luncheon
Photo by Thomas Garza
The Fashion Notes Fashion Show and Luncheon begins with a fashion show and raffle followed by a luncheon. Mother and children fall fashions will be modeled by League members and their families, past and present DSOL Debutantes, and members of the DSO Family.
This year’s Fashion Notes Designer Award Recipient will be Esé Azenabor-Grembowski.
WHEN
WHERE
Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Meyerson Symphony Center
2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dallassymphonyleague.com/Fashion-Notes
TICKET INFO
$500
