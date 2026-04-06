Dallas Symphony Orchestra League presents Fashion Notes Luncheon and Fashion Show LimonCello

Dallas Symphony Orchestra League's Fashion Notes Luncheon begins with a fashion show and raffle followed by a luncheon. Mother and children fashions will be modeled by members of the DSO Family. This year’s Fashion Notes Designer Award Recipient is Mackenzie Brittingham. Anne and Bill Seanor are the Honorary Chairs. Meredith Connally, Amy Green, Elizabeth St. Marie will be the Co-Chairs.

The event benefits the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League, celebrating its 80th anniversary. Funds raised by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League support transformative DSO programs.