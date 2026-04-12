Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Debussy’s La mer & Karen Gomyo"

"Debussy’s La mer & Karen Gomyo," conducted by Fabio Luisi and featuring violinist Karen Gomyo, will include Mozart's Symphony No. 31 in D Major, “Paris,” the DSO premiere of Samy Moussa's Violin Concerto, “Adrano,” Dukas' The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and Debussy's La mer.

"Debussy’s La mer & Karen Gomyo," conducted by Fabio Luisi and featuring violinist Karen Gomyo, will include Mozart's Symphony No. 31 in D Major, “Paris,” the DSO premiere of Samy Moussa's Violin Concerto, “Adrano,” Dukas' The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and Debussy's La mer.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.