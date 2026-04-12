Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Debussy’s La mer & Karen Gomyo"
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Photo courtesy of Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra
"Debussy’s La mer & Karen Gomyo," conducted by Fabio Luisi and featuring violinist Karen Gomyo, will include Mozart's Symphony No. 31 in D Major, “Paris,” the DSO premiere of Samy Moussa's Violin Concerto, “Adrano,” Dukas' The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and Debussy's La mer.
"Debussy’s La mer & Karen Gomyo," conducted by Fabio Luisi and featuring violinist Karen Gomyo, will include Mozart's Symphony No. 31 in D Major, “Paris,” the DSO premiere of Samy Moussa's Violin Concerto, “Adrano,” Dukas' The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and Debussy's La mer.