Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Debussy’s La mer & Karen Gomyo"

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Photo courtesy of Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

"Debussy’s La mer & Karen Gomyo," conducted by Fabio Luisi and featuring violinist Karen Gomyo, will include Mozart's Symphony No. 31 in D Major, “Paris,” the DSO premiere of Samy Moussa's Violin Concerto, “Adrano,” Dukas' The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and Debussy's La mer.

"Debussy’s La mer & Karen Gomyo," conducted by Fabio Luisi and featuring violinist Karen Gomyo, will include Mozart's Symphony No. 31 in D Major, “Paris,” the DSO premiere of Samy Moussa's Violin Concerto, “Adrano,” Dukas' The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and Debussy's La mer.

WHEN

WHERE

Meyerson Symphony Center
2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/debussys-la-mer/

TICKET INFO

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