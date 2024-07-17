Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents NYO2

Created by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute in summer 2016, NYO2 brings together outstanding young American instrumentalists ages 14–17 for a summer orchestral training program that includes a residency and a concert at Carnegie Hall.

Running in conjunction with the summer residency of the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA) at Purchase College, State University of New York (SUNY), NYO2 offers an opportunity for younger participants to play alongside talented peers and learn from a world-class faculty.

With a focus on actively recruiting talented young players from across the country, the program aims to expand the pool of young musicians equipped with the tools to succeed at the highest level, particularly those who come from communities that have been underserved by and underrepresented in the classical music field.

NYO2 will be joined by conductor Teddy Abrams; Anthony McGill, principal clarinet for the New York Philharmonic; DeMarre McGill, principal flute for the Seattle Symphony; Titus Underwood, principal oboe for the Nashville Symphony; and Andrew Brady; principal bassoon for the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra.

This concert will include Bernstein's "Symphonic Dances from West Side Story," Jasmine Barnes' "New Wind Concertante," a world premiere by KINSFOLKNEM, Tchaikovsky's "Romeo and Juliet Fantasy," and Stravinsky's "Firebird" (1919).