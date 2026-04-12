Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Organ Recital: Anna Lapwood

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Photo by Nick Rutter

Anna Lapwood is more than an organist; she’s an artistic force of nature. With nearly four million fans across social media and a history of sold-out concerts around the world - including collaborations with Bonobo, Sigur Rós, and Aurora - she has introduced new audiences to the organ’s breathtaking power with her genre-bending performances.

Lapwood returns to Dallas in a one-performance-only recital on the Lay Family Concert Organ. The audience will witness her boundless energy and contagious glee as she performs her trademark mix of music old and new - from organ favorites to tranquil contemporary meditations and selections from The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Anna Lapwood is more than an organist; she’s an artistic force of nature. With nearly four million fans across social media and a history of sold-out concerts around the world - including collaborations with Bonobo, Sigur Rós, and Aurora - she has introduced new audiences to the organ’s breathtaking power with her genre-bending performances.

Lapwood returns to Dallas in a one-performance-only recital on the Lay Family Concert Organ. The audience will witness her boundless energy and contagious glee as she performs her trademark mix of music old and new - from organ favorites to tranquil contemporary meditations and selections from The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean.

WHEN

WHERE

Meyerson Symphony Center
2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.dallassymphony.org/productions/organ-recital-anna-lapwood/

TICKET INFO

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