Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Organ Recital: Anna Lapwood

Anna Lapwood is more than an organist; she’s an artistic force of nature. With nearly four million fans across social media and a history of sold-out concerts around the world - including collaborations with Bonobo, Sigur Rós, and Aurora - she has introduced new audiences to the organ’s breathtaking power with her genre-bending performances.

Lapwood returns to Dallas in a one-performance-only recital on the Lay Family Concert Organ. The audience will witness her boundless energy and contagious glee as she performs her trademark mix of music old and new - from organ favorites to tranquil contemporary meditations and selections from The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean.