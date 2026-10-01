Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents The Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert

Since 1986, The Legend of Zelda™ series has been one of Nintendo’s most enduring and influential franchises. The games tell a tale of good versus evil and revolve around a courageous hero named Link, a wise princess named Zelda, and a dark and powerful villain named Ganondorf - each representing one aspect of a divine energy known as the Triforce. Across generations, Link and Zelda stand against Ganondorf’s relentless ambition, fighting to prevent him from plunging the kingdom of Hyrule into darkness.

To commemorate 40 years since the first video game in the series was released in Japan, the Legend of Zelda 40th Anniversary Concert includes a variety of music from the Legend of Zelda series, from nostalgic tunes to modern melodies.