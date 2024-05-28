The Dallas Tattoo Festival is a celebratory showcase of the best tattoo artists from around the globe, featuring live music and an arsenal of body art. The event will feature more than 200 tattoo artists, vendors selling merchandise, food, and contests for best tats.
WHEN
WHERE
Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas
500 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039, USA
https://dallastattoofestival.com/venue/
TICKET INFO
$27.50 for a one-day pass; $59 for a three-day pass
