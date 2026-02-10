Dallas Theater Center presents Centerstage 42

Dallas Theater Center will present their annual fundraiser, Centerstage, returning for its 42nd year. The event will celebrate the vision, creativity, and collaboration that have shaped Dallas Theater Center’s past and set the course for the future of performing arts and education across Dallas and the greater North Texas area.
WHEN
WHERE
Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dallastheatercenter.org/gala/
TICKET INFO
$1,500; Table underwriting begins at $15,000.
