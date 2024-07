Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a laugh-out-loud, gender-bending romp, what happens when you take Bram Stoker’s legendary story and put it into a blender with Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and The 39 Steps.

When her sister Mina falls ill with a mysterious disease of the blood, Lucy Westfeldt and her fiancé, Jonathan Harker, enlist the help of famed vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing. Their hunt for the elusive and seductive Count Dracula abounds with clever wordplay and quick-change antics.