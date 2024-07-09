Quantcast

Dallas Theater Center presents Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat

Image courtesy of Dallas Theater Center

Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, the classic Broadway musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, is based on the Bible’s Book of Genesis. It tells the journey of Joseph, son of Jacob, his 12 brothers, and his coat of many colors.

Filled with catchy songs and dances, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the most enduring shows of all time.

WHEN

WHERE

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dallastheatercenter.org/shows/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
