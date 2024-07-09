Dallas Theater Center presents Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat
Image courtesy of Dallas Theater Center
Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat, the classic Broadway musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, is based on the Bible’s Book of Genesis. It tells the journey of Joseph, son of Jacob, his 12 brothers, and his coat of many colors.
Filled with catchy songs and dances, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of the most enduring shows of all time.
