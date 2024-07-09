Dallas Theater Center presents Shane

One of the greatest Westerns of all time finds new life on the stage. Shane, a mysterious ex-gunfighter, is a man with a dangerous past. Yet, the Starrett family finds kinship with him, and Shane helps protect their Wyoming farm. Their story sheds new light on the allure, mythos, and values of the Wild West - a chapter in history that still has many tales to tell.

Based on the classic novel by Jack Schaefer, acclaimed playwright Karen Zacarías brings a fresh perspective to the American genre. The show is recommended for ages 11 and up. It contains cowboys, gun violence, and saloon showdowns.