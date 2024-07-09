Quantcast

Dallas Theater Center presents Waitress

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Dallas Theater Center

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop … until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness.

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, Waitress is an uplifting and inspiring musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop … until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness.

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, Waitress is an uplifting and inspiring musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

WHEN

WHERE

Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre
2400 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://dallastheatercenter.org/shows/waitress/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.