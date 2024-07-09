Dallas Theater Center presents Waitress

Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, is stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop … until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness.

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles, Waitress is an uplifting and inspiring musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.