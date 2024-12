The Dallas Trail of Lights will feature the World’s Largest Light Tunnel, a pathway glowing with millions of lights. Other activities include the classic Grand Carousel, a Ferris Wheel, an ice slide, giant snow foam pit, a drone show featuring holiday scenes, and a projection mapping show. Visitors can also get a cup of hot cocoa, a photo op with Santa Claus, and more.

The event takes place at 700 Sports Street in Dallas, just south of Reunion Tower.