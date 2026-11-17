A marriage tested by political pressure. A teenager caught between competing worlds. A meteorite that turns a quiet village upside down. Three strikingly different stories will come to the big screen at the second annual Dallas Turkish Film Festival.

Presented by Turkish American Visual & Performing Arts, the festival will feature Sarı Zarflar (Yellow Letters), winner of the Golden Bear for Best Film at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival, alongside Nehir Tuna’s Yurt (Dormitory) and Emre Sert and Gözde Yetişkin’s Sahibinden Rahmet (Grace for Sale).

The weekend pairs three contemporary films with a red carpet photo experience and an evening gala reception in downtown Dallas.

