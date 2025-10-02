Dallas VideoFest presents Ernie Kovacs Award: Fred Armisen

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Fred Armisen

Dallas VideoFest will present comedian, writer, producer, and musician Fred Armisen with its annual Ernie Kovacs Award, which honors the career and creative achievements of television’s greatest visionaries.

An 11-season veteran of Saturday Night Live, Armisen co-wrote and co-starred in IFC’s Emmy®-nominated series Portlandia, created with Carrie Brownstein; co-wrote, co-starred in, and executive produced HBO’s acclaimed Spanish-language series Los Espookys; and co-wrote, co-starred in, and produced IFC’s celebrated parody anthology Documentary Now.

Dallas VideoFest will present comedian, writer, producer, and musician Fred Armisen with its annual Ernie Kovacs Award, which honors the career and creative achievements of television’s greatest visionaries.

An 11-season veteran of Saturday Night Live, Armisen co-wrote and co-starred in IFC’s Emmy®-nominated series Portlandia, created with Carrie Brownstein; co-wrote, co-starred in, and executive produced HBO’s acclaimed Spanish-language series Los Espookys; and co-wrote, co-starred in, and produced IFC’s celebrated parody anthology Documentary Now.

WHEN

WHERE

Texas Theatre
231 Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
https://videofest.org/kovacs/

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.