Dallas VideoFest presents Ernie Kovacs Award: Fred Armisen

Dallas VideoFest will present comedian, writer, producer, and musician Fred Armisen with its annual Ernie Kovacs Award, which honors the career and creative achievements of television’s greatest visionaries.

An 11-season veteran of Saturday Night Live, Armisen co-wrote and co-starred in IFC’s Emmy®-nominated series Portlandia, created with Carrie Brownstein; co-wrote, co-starred in, and executive produced HBO’s acclaimed Spanish-language series Los Espookys; and co-wrote, co-starred in, and produced IFC’s celebrated parody anthology Documentary Now.