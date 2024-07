Dallas VideoFest will present the Ernie Kovacs Award to musician, artist, and music video director Gerald Casale, best known for his work in DEVO. A VIP meet-and-greet reception with Gerald Casale will take place upstairs at the Texas Theatre before the award ceremony, while the event and film screening will be downstairs. The DEVO documentary (2024), which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year, will play the night before.