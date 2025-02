The Dallas Winter Boat Show will feature some of the best and most innovative watercraft and accessories available in 2025, with more 80 brands represented, unique activities, and extended show hours.

The Winter Boat Show is a huge indoor playground for boating enthusiasts, boat owners, soon-to-be boat owners, and those who are curious about the boating lifestyle. This year, guests can explore an extensive array of the newest marine accessories among the aisles and aisles of boats.