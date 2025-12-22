For more than 40 years, the Dallas Winter Boat Show has been the region’s largest celebration of boating and the Texas lake lifestyle, bringing together top dealers, manufacturers, and industry pros under one roof. Returning for two back-to-back weekends leading into the Super Bowl, this year’s theme brings all the excitement of game week onto the show floor, complete with tailgate-style energy, "pre-game" lake-life inspiration, immersive activations, and show-only deals. With more than 600 boats, plus the latest in motors, accessories, watersports gear, tech, and on-water innovation, attendees can dive into everything from pontoons and luxury cruisers to wakesurf, ski, fishing vessels, PWCs, and more.