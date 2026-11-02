Dallas Zine Fest

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dallas Zine Fest

Dallas Zine Fest brings together independent artists, writers and publishers from across North Texas and beyond for a free celebration of zines and DIY culture. Visitors can browse works from participating exhibitors, discover something new, and experience zine-making activities.

Dallas Zine Fest brings together independent artists, writers and publishers from across North Texas and beyond for a free celebration of zines and DIY culture. Visitors can browse works from participating exhibitors, discover something new, and experience zine-making activities.

WHEN

WHERE

Nasher Sculpture Center
2001 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
https://www.nashersculpturecenter.org/programs-events/event/id/2311#!/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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