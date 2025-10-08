Dancing with the Stars Live

Dancing with the Stars comes to Irving as part of its 2026 North American tour. The stage spectacular will feature fan-favorite professional dancers from the hit television series in a mix of standout routines from Season 34 and fresh performances created just for the stage.

The tour will feature an all-star cast of professional dancers, including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Hailey Bills, under the direction of choreographer Mandy Moore.