Danielle Walker: Make It Easy Book Tour

New York Times bestselling author Danielle Walker will present a one-of-a-kind event celebrating her new release, Make It Easy. In the practical, time-saving guide to meal prepping and menu planning, Walker eliminates the guesswork from the daily effort to get healthy food on the table. The book provides readers with 15 weeks of menus, prep-ahead and make-ahead tips, shopping lists organized by grocery store departments, and proven methods for getting it done quickly and effortlessly.

The event features an interview with a special guest, live demo of new recipes, and a Q&A.